Thank you Gail and Bud Simpson

After more than seven years, Gail and Bud Simpson are stepping back from being Neighborhood Coordinators for the Green Bag Program.

Yes, they will still be donors and yes, they will continue to attest to “Power of One Green Bag at a Time”. It was Gail who energized a sample group of a dozen or so people to emulate the steps used by a successful neighborhood food collection program in Oregon.

It was Bud Simpson who underwrote the cost of Green Bags and initial administration of the program. On collection day, Gail and Bud always drove the route together. The first Neighborhood Coordinators (NC), were asked to enlist their Sedona area neighbors to donate a bag of shelf stable food for local food pantries.

The bag would be collected on a bi-monthly basis by the NC and delivered to a collection and sorting site. It seemed like an easy thing to do and it was. The program took off like a shot. The generosity of neighbors in the VOC was profound.

Nicole, co-chair, Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project said, “Gail is the champion of the Green Bag Project here in the Verde Valley. She brought the project to Sedona over 7 years ago and has been a NC ever since. If not for her, the project would not exist in the Verde Valley. We will always be grateful for her positive impact on our community.”

To the more than 30 VOC NCs, Gail writes, “Now, it is time for Bud and me to 'retire' from our current roles ... but not before saying that we have so enjoyed meeting and working with you all in our neighborhood. We’ll be stepping down to become dedicated donors like you all. The Project remains in the most capable hands of Nicole Davis and her committee. Again, thank you for your generous and steadfast loyalty. As we know, the need is even GREATER during these most difficult times. Keep up the good work ... Most Sincerely, Gail and Bud Simpson.”

• Fact: The VOC, with 31 Neighborhood Coordinators (approximately 500 neighbors contributing), collected over 33,000 pounds of food in 2019.

Look what you have done, Simpsons. Thank you!

The next VVNFP (or Green Bag) collection is June 13, 2020.

Check out www.verdevalleyfoodproject.org for more information