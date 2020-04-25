Obituary: Laurie Jo Sprungman
Originally Published: April 25, 2020 8:14 a.m.
Laurie Jo Sprungman, a former resident of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, died on April 12, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Crescent Tide Funeral Home of St. Paul, Minn. was entrusted with the final arrangements.
