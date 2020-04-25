Obituary: Linda A. Hobson
Linda A. Hobson, 76, passed away suddenly April 2, 2020. Linda was born and raised in Evanston, Wyoming to Norman and Mary (Titmus) Funk.
She is survived by her husband Mark; sons, Keith and Paul and daughter, Dawn; three granddaughters and four great grandchildren.
Linda and her family moved to Cottonwood in 1979 after buying a donut shop in the old Babbit Shopping Center and promptly changed the name to Havahalpi Donut.
Before moving to Cottonwood the family lived in Oregon and Idaho. Linda had earned an associate degree while living in Idaho and was eager to get more education.
She enrolled at NAU and graduated with a Masters Degree in Psychology. She was a psychotherapist in private practice for sixteen years.
Helping others was her greatest pleasure. Doing social studies for adoption gave her the most happiness. Closing her practice, Linda frequently worked as a mediator for the Yavapai County Superior Court.
Civic minded, Linda served two terms on the Cottonwood City Council. Appointed mayor by her peers, she became the first female mayor for the City of Cottonwood.
Major projects were undertaken while Linda served on the city council: the new public library building, the sewer system, and groundwork for the Mingus-Cornville connection.
Plans for a celebration of her life will be made at a later time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Arizona now has 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases, more than 4,000 new cases in 20 days.
- Camp Verde man arrested on child porn charges
- Coronavirus shutdown costly to Jerome
- Obituary: Mark Justin Westervelt M.D. 1937-2020
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: