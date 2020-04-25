Obituary: Linda L. Thompson -- December, 3rd, 1949 - Monday, April 13th, 2020
Linda Lou Thompson, 70, of Dewey, Arizona, died Monday, April 13th, 2020. After a long battle with chronic health issues, she left this world surrounded by family members in her beloved home.
Linda was originally from Florence, Arizona and then a long-term resident of Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona.
At retirement, Linda moved with her husband to Dewey-Humboldt, where she was able to spend her retirement years peacefully.
She enjoyed crafting, being with family and watching her favorite soap opera.
She spent her career time as a Hair Stylist, Stay at Home Mother and Medical Records Technician.
Of all of these professions, being a mother was among her favorite. When she was blessed with grandchildren, she was fondly known as “Tutu.” She is remembered as an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Thompson of Dewey-Humboldt; her daughter, Samantha Runger [Benjamin]; her son, Aaron Thompson [Andrea] and her 4 grandchildren, Jose, Mateo, Kaylin, and Alexandra.
She is also survived by her father, George Ortiz Sr. and her siblings, Joyce, Nancy, George, Rusty, Barbara, John, and Patty. Linda was one of the most caring and nurturing people that we knew.
She made a positive impact on many lives over the years. She will live on in our hearts and memories that we will cherish daily.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
