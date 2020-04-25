OFFERS
Sat, April 25
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Obituary: William Roy Gitile 1964-2020

Originally Published: April 25, 2020 8:15 a.m.

William “Willy” Roy Gitile Born in Bishop Calif. on July 29, 1964, died Cornville Ariz. on April 14, 2020.

Willy lost his battle with colon cancer and passed away peacefully in his home with his mother and sister by his side, thankfully he was in no pain.

After his graduating from Durango High School, he worked as head cook until he enlisted in the Navy and served his country for 8 years. While in the Navy he married Elizabeth and they had one son Dustin.

He worked as a mechanic and tow truck driver in the Chicago area for years. Then he moved to Arizona to be with his mother and he worked at Wal- Mart for five years.

Willy is preceded in death by his father, Walter W Gitile; brother, Christopher Crawford; sister, Delores “Lorie” Crawford Caldwell; nephew, John Caldwell; aunts, Nancy Hughes Bogart and Joan Hughes Schmidt; two uncles, John Bogart and Terry “Ted” Freel.

He is survived by his son, Dustin Gitile Lunoe; mother, Carolyn Hughes Gitile; sister, Tonya Crawford Alexander; two aunts, Lynette “Sue” Hughes, and Kathy Hughes Freel and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Willy loved camping, fishing and hiking and skiing in the mountains around Durango. Willy was passionate about his Harley and loved to ride.

He rode his bike to work and also loved road trips with his buddies on their bikes or alone, he just loved to ride.

One of his best friends and fellow Harley lover, Duane Johnson was with him whenever they could get together and go riding.

Willy was known for his great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and having fun. He will be sadly missed by all. And we will miss the sounds of his laughter cheering us all up.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Aviant Hospice at 1756 E Villa Drive Suite C-17 Cottonwood, AZ 86326, or to the cancer research of your choice.

Information provided by survivors.

