Cottonwood eliminates positions to fill projected $400K gap

COTTONWOOD - Due to an anticipated Fiscal 2020 budget shortfall of about $400,000, Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin made some tough decisions Monday as the city deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbin said Tuesday that four full-time positions and one three-quarter-time job have been eliminated permanently. Three full-time Public Works Dept. employees have been furloughed through June 30; ditto for most of the part-time positions in Parks and Recreation, Cottonwood Recreation Center, Cottonwood Public Library and Public Works. In all, 61 part-time employees have been furloughed by the city.

“They (furloughed employees) will be brought back as we begin to open up and there is need for them,” Corbin said. “For example, we will bring back our lifeguards just as soon as we open the pools.”

Corbin also announced the 2020 Thunder Valley Rally, the annual motorcycle rally that includes live bands, won’t happen in 2020, as it isn’t known if people will want to go to large events in the fall.

The interim recreation center director position has been eliminated, as has the three-quarter-time position of management analyst. Also gone are one full-time librarian position, an administrative assistant position at City Hall and the permit tech position in Community Development.

Also, Corbin is not going to recommend renewing the city’s contract with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, as that agreement was negotiated with a percentage of hotel bed tax in mind. The Chamber is still receiving $230,000 from the city as part of the Fiscal 2020 aspect of the contract; the city will spend about $100,000 on its own direct marketing and will save about $100,000, as the Chamber would have received $200,000 in Fiscal 2021, had the city picked up year two of the three-year contract.

Hotels are nearly empty due to the pandemic.

Closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a deep impact on projected local sales tax revenue for the Fiscal 2021 budget of Cottonwood, which has no municipal property tax.

“I think that we can still deliver the high caliber of city services as before,” Corbin said. “We just have to operate really lean and move some people around to get them in all the right seats on the bus.”

Corbin said that adjustments, such as council deciding to re-add and fund the eliminated positions, can be done as the re-opening of shuttered businesses and sales tax stabilization occurs.

Furloughed employees will receive three months health insurance coverage and are eligible to apply for unemployment programs. The employees from the eliminated positions will not receive severance payments.

He said projects that are already contracted and/or budget, such as the Main Street “road diet,” will still proceed. The city will be consistently analyzing its revenue to see if more cuts are needed.

“With these cuts we made to personnel, we got to the $400,000,” Corbin said. “Essential services, such as road repair and public safety, will still be funded.”

The next step in the city’s Fiscal 2021 budget meeting cycle, which was interrupted by the pandemic, will be a presentation by Corbin and Finance Director Kirsten Lennon to the City Council at a May 12 work session — which, hopefully, can be done in person, if the governor allows gatherings of as many as 10 people.