How will Verde Valley businesses reopen?

VERDE VALLEY — As Gov. Doug Ducey considers lifting or altering his stay-at-home mandate, some people will likely think it’s too soon, while others will wonder, what took so long?

These decisions, Verde Valley leaders said Sunday in a joint statement, are “not easy and are made only after extensive review of information on all sides of the issue.”

The statement, made by the mayors of Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Jerome, Sedona and Yavapai County’s District 2 and District 3 supervisors, emphasized that each community “will seek what approach is best for their unique needs, but know that the Verde Valley cities and towns are united in carefully reopening, once permitted by the governor to do so.”

Curve flattening?

With stay-at-home orders in effect, the Verde Valley has “seen a flattening of the curve,” community leaders wrote in their April 25 statement.

“In approximately the last two weeks, only 15 new cases were reported, raising the total number of cases to 75,” they wrote. “This progression proves that we have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in the Verde Valley. This indicates that communities need to start thinking about what the world will look like as we consider reopening.”

Should proprietors be allowed to conduct business closer to pre-coronavirus standards, area leaders will “still encourage physical distancing,” Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski said.

“A lot of folks will likely be still wearing masks,” he said. “But we can’t flip a switch. Things will look barren for a while.”

Appropriate to start planning

As Arizona moves closer to a possible return to business, area leaders wrote that there is “not a specific date or timeframe for reopening.”

“But that time will come, so it is appropriate to start planning now,” they wrote. “Verde Valley communities are committed to collaborating, sharing information and coordinating reopening efforts to the greatest extent possible.”

Area leaders also wrote that they “are specifically committed to continuing to prioritize the health of our residents, reopening businesses thoughtfully and carefully as soon as it is safe, developing and disseminating safety guidelines for businesses and individuals, continuing collection and review of data to support a fact-based approach (and) continuing collaboration between all partners.”

Achieving balance

Monday, Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German said that businesses are “equally concerned about people’s safety.”

“We think it’s time to work with our businesses and how they would roll this out, how they would keep their customers safe,” German said.

German also asked that as the Verde Valley looks to Gov. Ducey for direction, “is this going to be a statewide opening?”

“If things were to open and again turn for the worst, we have to be able to back off immediately,” German said.

Ultimately, leaders wrote that the Verde Valley “will achieve balance between protecting residents from COVID-19 and returning to business prosperity only if each of us do our part.”

“It is critical that the most vulnerable populations continue to avoid public spaces, and that masks, frequent hand washing, strict hygiene practices and physical distancing are commonplace for the foreseeable future,” they wrote.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42