People chillin’ in Slide Rock State Park, Oak Creek

SEDONA - Slide Rock State Park has remained open for “responsible outdoor recreation” during the coronavirus crisis, along with other state parks in Arizona.

This is even as nearby Sedona has encouraged people to stay home and hike in their own regions during the emergency.

“All the recreation state parks have remained open with visitation lower than normal, but still busy,” explained Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks chief of communications. “We have implemented several restrictions during the pandemic.”

“We have reduced parking and capacity at the park to enable social distancing,” Thompson said. “We have ramped up cleaning efforts and are following guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC.”

Arizona’s state parks are included in the list of essential services provided by Gov. Doug Ducey, their website explains. Thus, the Arizona State Parks recreation parks, campgrounds and trails are open.

However, the historic parks, visitor centers and gift shops are all closed, as is the concessionaire at Slide Rock State Park, Thompson said.

“We will continue to provide open spaces, hiking trails, campgrounds, and outdoor destinations for people to enjoy as long as we are able,” explains the Arizona Parks website.

They ask visitors not to gather in groups, to maintain social distance of six feet, use a different park or trail if it’s crowded, use hand sanitizer, and pack out all trash.

Visitors coming to Slide Rock State Park near Sedona, the Arizona State Park system’s most popular park, can pay to park inside the Slide Rock parking lot.

But for years, people have been parking on State Route 89A.

Thompson said the park service works with National Forest Service and other police agencies to follow all parking restrictions near or around the park.

Several miles away from Slide Rock on Saturday, police were issuing orange warning stickers on windows for parked vehicles on SR89a near Midgley Bridge.

Pedestrians on State Route 89a, many in bathing suits with towels, were walking to Slide Rock, the Midgley Bridge swimming area or to one of the many smaller swimming spots along the historic highway.

Last month, officials for the City of Sedona and the Coconino National Forest became so concerned about all the people visiting Sedona that they closed about nine of their most popular trails and trailheads to hiking.

However, other parts of the Coconino National Forest, including the Midgley Bridge area, remain open.



Thompson said Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood is among their open recreation parks.

Slide Rock State Park, which is surrounded by the Coconino National Forest, is halfway up Oak Creek Canyon.

By 2:45 in the afternoon, Monday, Slide Rock had filled up. A message on their website read: “This park has reached capacity - no new visitors allowed in. Parking may be reduced. Limited day use will be allowed.”