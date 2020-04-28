OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, April 30
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

People chillin’ in Slide Rock State Park, Oak Creek

Slide Rock State Park. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Slide Rock State Park. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 12:37 p.m.

photo

Sunbathers and swimmers can be seen on Oak Creek from the top of Midgley Bridge where police were writing warning tickets for vehicles on State Route 89A on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

SEDONA - Slide Rock State Park has remained open for “responsible outdoor recreation” during the coronavirus crisis, along with other state parks in Arizona.

This is even as nearby Sedona has encouraged people to stay home and hike in their own regions during the emergency.

“All the recreation state parks have remained open with visitation lower than normal, but still busy,” explained Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks chief of communications. “We have implemented several restrictions during the pandemic.”

“We have reduced parking and capacity at the park to enable social distancing,” Thompson said. “We have ramped up cleaning efforts and are following guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC.”

Arizona’s state parks are included in the list of essential services provided by Gov. Doug Ducey, their website explains. Thus, the Arizona State Parks recreation parks, campgrounds and trails are open.

However, the historic parks, visitor centers and gift shops are all closed, as is the concessionaire at Slide Rock State Park, Thompson said.

“We will continue to provide open spaces, hiking trails, campgrounds, and outdoor destinations for people to enjoy as long as we are able,” explains the Arizona Parks website.

They ask visitors not to gather in groups, to maintain social distance of six feet, use a different park or trail if it’s crowded, use hand sanitizer, and pack out all trash.

Visitors coming to Slide Rock State Park near Sedona, the Arizona State Park system’s most popular park, can pay to park inside the Slide Rock parking lot.

But for years, people have been parking on State Route 89A.

Thompson said the park service works with National Forest Service and other police agencies to follow all parking restrictions near or around the park.

Several miles away from Slide Rock on Saturday, police were issuing orange warning stickers on windows for parked vehicles on SR89a near Midgley Bridge.

Pedestrians on State Route 89a, many in bathing suits with towels, were walking to Slide Rock, the Midgley Bridge swimming area or to one of the many smaller swimming spots along the historic highway.

Last month, officials for the City of Sedona and the Coconino National Forest became so concerned about all the people visiting Sedona that they closed about nine of their most popular trails and trailheads to hiking.

However, other parts of the Coconino National Forest, including the Midgley Bridge area, remain open.

Thompson said Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood is among their open recreation parks.

Slide Rock State Park, which is surrounded by the Coconino National Forest, is halfway up Oak Creek Canyon.

By 2:45 in the afternoon, Monday, Slide Rock had filled up. A message on their website read: “This park has reached capacity - no new visitors allowed in. Parking may be reduced. Limited day use will be allowed.”

photo

Police were writing warning tickets for vehicles near Midgley Bridge on State Route 89A on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Carloads of Sedona sun worshippers concern Forest Service
Southern access to Oak Creek Canyon to re-open
Popular Sedona trailheads now closed to hikers
Sedona, Slide Rock and Red Rock State Parks
Swim area to re-open Sept. 20 after Slide Rock/Coconino agreement
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News