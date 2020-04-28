Verde Drive-In opens Friday despite COVID-19 concerns

CAMP VERDE — Pull up, park the car, roll down your windows, watch two movies – and practice social distancing.

Ask Cottonwood resident Dave Meyers and he’ll say that a drive-in movie is “the safest thing people can do outside the house right now for fun.”

Meyers and his wife Kristy will officially open Verde Drive-In on May 1 at 6101 E. Coury Drive in Camp Verde, in the parking lot of the abandoned auto dealership next to Jones Ford off State Route 260.

Both Friday and Saturday, Verde Drive-In is showing two movies: the animated film “How to Train Your Dragon” at 7:30 p.m., followed by the classic adventure film “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 9:45 p.m.

With COVID-19 closures in full swing for about a month now, Meyers said that going to a drive-in will be “the best thing to do in the Verde.”

“But we’re asking for patience from the public,” he said. “We’re starting up during an interesting time.”

With strict protocols and precautions, movie passes are only available online at this time. “To observe social distancing, there will be no cash transactions at the door,” Meyers said. “Also, because there’s only 50 parking spaces, we don’t want people showing up and there’s no room for them.”

During the crisis, all ticket sales begin with a $25 COVID Carload special, which includes two tickets, two small orders of popcorn, and two cans of soda.

Additional tickets for vehicle passengers are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $5 for children ages 5-15. Children ages 4 and younger are free.

Customers who preorder will receive a follow-up email with tips, including the radio station to tune into to hear the movies.

For more information or to order tickets, visit verdedrivein.com. Also visit Verde Drive-In on Facebook and Instagram.

