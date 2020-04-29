$189,400 granted to support COVID-19 immediate relief needs
SEDONA - In the last five weeks, the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona/Verde Valley and its collaborating partners have granted $189,400 to 22 local nonprofit organizations.
The Arizona Community Foundation reports funding has been distributed from the Sedona/Verde Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund and the ACF’s statewide COVID-19 fund.
“The outpouring of support from caring community members has been truly inspiring. I am so thankful to all of the individuals and organizations who have pulled together and collaborated to make this possible” said Jennifer Perry, regional director of ACF of Sedona.
Grants have been made possible thanks to the support of Sedona Kind, Sedona Women, Rotary Club of the Verde Valley, Sedona AZ Detachment 1237 Marine Corps League, Rotary of Sedona, Rotary Club of the Village of Oak Creek, Seven Canyons, Christ Lutheran Church, the Catena Foundation and many other collaborating donors.
“We were so impressed with the Arizona Community Foundation’s thoughtful approach to getting funds to our communities most needy, we wanted to pitch in what we could,” said Bill Chisholm of the Sedona AZ Detachment 1237 Marine Corps League.
Nonprofit organizations that have received immediate relief grant funding to-date include:
Abide Maternity Home
Bread of Life
Buena Vista Childrens Services
Camp Verde Marshalls Office
Friends of Camp Verde Library
Low Income Student Aid Inc
Manzanita Outreach
Old Town Mission
Precious Stones Preschool
Project Rising Hope
Sedona Community Center
Sedona Community Food Bank
Society of St. Vincent De Paul
Toley Ranz Foundation
Verde Valley Caregivers
Verde Valley Fire District
Verde Valley First Books
Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity
Verde Valley Humane Society
Verde Valley Sanctuary
Verde Valley Senior Center
Veterans Voice and Views
“Thank you so much for the generous support that was provided by the Arizona Community Foundation,” said Jeremy Embry, Bread of Life Mission, Inc., president / Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to your support we have been able to meet the significantly increased demand for food assistance in Camp Verde, Rimrock, Lake Montezuma, and Beaver Creek. On average, we have seen 1,500 folks per week needing food assistance. We have not had to turn a single person away without food. The donation from ACF has helped us purchase additional food, send a driver to Phoenix on a weekly basis to get an additional truck load of food, helped us purchase the packing materials for food boxes, PPE, and to rent an additional truck to transport the extra food.”
The immediate funding priority is being given to organizations providing critical care services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. If future resources permit, ACF will conduct a second phase of grant funding to help our non-profits recover from this crisis.
Many community members have indicated that they are planning to donate their stimulus checks to the Sedona Verde Valley Community Response Fund.
"I'm retired ... my income is fixed and my expenses are down these days. So I'm donating a chunk of my stimulus check to the ACF Sedona/Verde Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund to help my neighbors whose income was cut off. They need the boost much more than I do,” said Paul Friedman, OLLI volunteer.
Donations can be made to the Sedona Verde Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund at azfoundation.org/covid19 and select the “Sedona Verde Valley” tab or checks can be made payable to the Arizona Community Foundation, P.O. Box 558, Sedona AZ 86339. For more information, contact Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or call 928.399-7218.
Non-profits, tribal entities, and government agencies providing critical care services in response to the COVID 19 Pandemic can apply for funding on the ACF Sedona website.
Founded in 1995, the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Sedona and the Verde Valley. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $960 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $783 million in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org.
