Carloads of Sedona sun worshippers concern Forest Service

SEDONA - The Coconino National Forest is not considering closing any more trails or trailheads at this time, even though they are concerned about the carloads of sun worshippers at Oak Creek Canyon last weekend.

“While we may consider additional closures in the future, our current assessment is that additional closures would not make meaningful impacts to public or employee safety at this time,” explained Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt.

The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest closed its highest-use trails, trailheads and day-use sites in the Sedona area on April 3 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The forest service reported at the time that most hikers were cooperating and staying off the closed sites, but this past weekend Oak Creek Canyon was packed with vehicles seeking refuge in the cool waters of Oak Creek that runs along State Route 89A.

“Additional closures will not deter public that are determined to recreate in the area,” Tinderholt said in an email Tuesday afternoon.

“It is also evident that we will not be able to persuade all members of the public from recreating in places that are receiving a high amount of public use or from congregating in large groups.”

At this time, it also means encouraging the public to practice social distancing and recreate as close to home as possible.



“So yes, overflowing parking lots this past weekend and the fact social distancing was not being practiced in some cases is a concern,” she said.

“We understand that access to water is highly desirable as the temperature goes up, but we ask that the public continue to follow coronavirus guidelines for safe recreation and do not visit areas where there are high concentrations of people at this time.”

The existing closures serve to discourage large group gatherings at “developed recreation sites” and are helping to encourage some travelers to reconsider traveling to the area from out of region, she said.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison, and Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff all supported the Forest Service closing the popular trails and trailheads early this month.

Closed were:

• Beaver Creek Day-Use Site

• Bell Rock Trailhead

• Cathedral Rock Trailhead and Trail

• Courthouse Vista Trailhead

• Crescent Moon Day-Use Site

• Devil’s Bridge Trail, including OHV access and surrounding associated trails:

• Dry Creek Trailhead

• Grasshopper Point

• Long Canyon Trailhead

• Mescal Trailhead

• West Fork Trailhead and Trail

Tinderholt said the forest service encourages the pubic to visit public lands safely. That includes making alternative plans for recreating when the parking lots are full and not just parking along the roadside.

The Arizona Department of Transportation, Slide Rock State Park officials, members of the public and the Coconino National Forest have been working together to restrict unauthorized parking locations along SR89A in Oak Creek Canyon. ADOT is currently installing guard rails in support of this decision.

Orange warning tickets were issued by police to vehicles parked along State Route 89A next to the Midgley Bridge parking lot Saturday where many of the swimmers were gathered at the creek.

Other rows of motorists were parked along SR89A in the canyon to take advantage of the many smaller swimming spots along Oak Creek, in addition to Arizona’s Slide Rock State Park.