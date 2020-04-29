OFFERS
Thu, April 30
Cottonwood Spectrum to provide ‘blitz’ COVID-19 testing Saturday

Wednesday, Yavapai County Community Health Services announced that those “blitz” testing sites will include the Spectrum Healthcare facilities in both Cottonwood and Prescott.



By Dan Engler
Originally Published: April 29, 2020 11:08 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to do COVID-19 "blitz'' testing of up to 60,000 Arizonans will include the Verde Valley.

The governor’s goal is to test 10,000 to 20,000 people each Saturday, beginning this weekend, through various drive-thru and on-site testing locations.



Spectrum’s Cottonwood site is located at 651 Mingus Avenue. The Prescott facility is at 990 Willow Creek Road.

At both sites, testing will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Go to azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz to pre-register to be tested.

In addition, Yavapai Regional Medical Center is also participating in the “Blitz” with free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Prescott Valley May 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center, 3262 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley.

Testing will take place in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive.

No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible, Yavapai Community Health Services advises.

Additionally, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood provides a drive-up COVID-19 collection site Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These tests still require a physician’s note in order to be tested.

As of Wednesday morning, 68,813 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 7,202 positive cases and 304 deaths. Yavapai County has tested 2,321 residents, with 2,241 tests negative and 80 positives, seven recovered, and two deaths, according to Yavapai Community Health Services.

