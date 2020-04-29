OFFERS
New hires frozen, decision on employee raises postponed by Yavapai County supervisors
Revenue projections in limbo for coming fiscal year due to COVID-19 impact

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meets virtually on Monday, April 27, 2020, to discuss revenue projections and the pending budget. (Screen shot from the meeting)

Cindy Barks, Special to The Verde Independent
Originally Published: April 29, 2020 3:59 p.m.

The early revenue toll from the COVID-19 pandemic could total nearly $4 million for Yavapai County.

And that is just from the final four months or so of the current fiscal year that ends on June 30.

The implications for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts on July 1 are yet to come, said County Administrator Phil Bourdon.

That made for a somewhat uncertain scenario on Monday, April 27, as the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors launched its budget hearings for the coming fiscal year.

Normally, the supervisors would have met for four consecutive mornings to hear budget requests from the various county departments.

There was little of that this year, however. Because of the quarantine situation that has closed down most government meetings to the public, the hearing was conducted digitally. With few new requests to consider, the supervisors finished in a single morning.

Still, Bourdon said the budget talks would continue during the board meetings that take place through the expected Aug. 3 final budget adoption.

“At every meeting, there will be something on the agenda about the budget,” Bourdon said, noting that he expects to have more revenue information for the May 6, May 20, June 3, and June 17 regular meetings.

SALES TAX REVENUES DOWN

Meanwhile, Bourdon said information from the State of Arizona projects that the county’s portion of state-shared revenues could be down by about $2 million for the current fiscal year. Prior to the COVID-related business shut-downs, the sales tax was showing a healthy increase, he added.

Along with the dip in state-shared revenues, the county’s half-cent sales tax and jail district tax could be down by a total of about $1.7 million, Bourdon said, bringing the total projected revenue reduction for the current fiscal year to $3.7 million.

Bourdon cautioned, though, that those numbers are based on estimates by the state, because the actual numbers will not be available for weeks. The first full month of COVID impacts should be available by June, he said.

IMMEDIATE ACTIONS

To prepare for the impacts, the county has taken several actions to curb spending.

Based on board action during Monday’s meeting, new hires and non-essential expenses have been frozen, effectively immediately. Any positions that become vacant after April 27 would have to get board approval in order to be filled.

The board also put off a decision about whether to award the scheduled 2% cost-of-living and 1% merit raises to employees.

While some of the supervisors cautioned against an overreaction to what could be a temporary economic impact from COVID, others questioned whether the county should be awarding raises when so many others are currently unemployed because of the COVID shut-down.

“Personally, I’m thankful to have a job, and that is the most important thing,” Supervisor Mary Mallory said, suggesting that the county could revisit the raises in January 2021.

But Supervisor Randy Garrison noted that the county is “losing employees to the private sector,” and that not awarding the cost-of-living raises would be “a disservice” to employees.

Maintaining that the COVID impacts could be short-lived, Garrison said, “I caution against making adjustments for what could be a temporary issue.”

The board ultimately deferred a decision on the cost-of-living and merit raises until more revenue information is available.

Bourdon said after meeting that while the matter could come up for more discussion in coming months, “We might have to wait until January.”

The board also directed county staff to postpone its $4.5 million additional payment to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) until later in the fiscal year.

This past year, the county raised property taxes, in part to make the additional payment to the PSPRS to help pay down the county’s unfunded liability with the pension program. The $4.5 million is in addition to the $4 million that the county is required to pay to the PSPRS each year.

Normally, Bourdon said the county would make the additional payment to PSPRS early in the fiscal year — in July or August. Based on the board’s direction, he said the payment likely would be delayed until after the first of the year in 2021.

