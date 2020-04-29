Western Light: April showers bring flowers

Amid the chaos in the human world, nature still keeps to her silent rhythms, unfolding her beauty for us to enjoy. There is something to be said about having the age-old patterns continue their cycles, bringing silent joy, giving us hope for the future.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.