Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

On the same day Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15, Arizona recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Thursday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state added 446 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. ADHS also reported 16 people died from the virus in the past day.

That brings the state total to 7,648 cases since the first documented case Jan. 26. In all, 320 Arizonans have died from COVID-19.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Thursday, ADHS reported seniors 65 and older now account for 244 of the state’s 320 COVID-19 deaths, with 46 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

Women continue to contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 3,972.

Pima County has 1,241 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 712 and 486 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Thursday report states 71,786 tests have been done in Arizona with 9% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (2,810), but the fewest deaths (10). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 1,887 times with 244 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 81 confirmed cases, two deaths and 11 patients who have recovered from the virus. Both deaths were Verde Valley patients.

YCCHS reports nine confirmed cases in Sedona, 10 in Cottonwood and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 2,339 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 46-35 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 55 patients with 10 in critical care. VVMC reports one positive case of coronavirus with seven tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 37 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 150 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Northern Arizona Healthcare Emergency Department

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Sedona Campus continue to update Emergency Department operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Precautions are in place to ensure that anyone who needs care is protected from the spread of the virus.

Emergency Department precautions include the following:

• Pre-screening of all patients prior to entering.

• Separate entrances for all patients who meet screening criteria, meaning they have experienced symptoms consistent with, or were exposed to someone with a known diagnosis, of COVID-19.

• Universal masking for all patients and staff upon entering facilities.

• Quick and separate rooming for people suspected to have COVID-19 and those who are not.

• Strict room and environmental cleaning guidelines ensure surfaces are properly disinfected.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.07 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 61,666, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 126,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 3.21 million cases reported worldwide, with 228,000 deaths and 986,000 recoveries.

From the Guidelines for Opening Up America Again

• All Vulnerable Individuals should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

• All individuals, when in public, (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

• Avoid Socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (e.g., receptions, trade shows)

• Minimize unnecessary travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

CDC releases six new symptoms for coronavirus

Previously, the CDC only had fever, cough, and shortness of breath as possible symptoms for COVID-19. Symptoms now also include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases



April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported