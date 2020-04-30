Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
Both stores closed temporarily for cleaning
VERDE VALLEY - Two Verde Valley Walgreens pharmacies were closed for several hours Thursday for thorough cleaning after the company learned an employee at each store was being “evaluated” for the COVID-19 illness.
Walgreens released a statement Thursday after its locations at State Route 89A and South Main Street in Cottonwood and on West 89A in Sedona were closed for several hours for cleaning.
Both stores re-opened Thursday.
“Walgreens was recently notified that one team member at each store were being evaluated for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “In accordance with our established protocols, Centers for Disease Control guidance and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the stores this morning for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises.”
The Sedona store in Sedona reopened mid-afternoon Thursday, the store in Cottonwood opened in the early evening hours.
The statement addresses steps that company personnel might take to find out who else might have been exposed to either the employees under evaluation or anyone who could have the COVID-19 virus.
“Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store,” the statement reads.
Walgreens says it will honor prescriptions at other stores if one is closed. There is Walgreens store in Camp Verde.
“Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs,” the company said.
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 6,045 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 266 deaths
- Suspect sought in theft of auto from Cottonwood home
- Verde Drive-In opens Friday despite COVID-19 concerns
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Help paying rent is available for Yavapai County residents
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- Arrest made in case of woman found dead in Coconino County
- Camp Verde man arrested on child porn charges
- Task Force: Two women, one man arrested; 38 fentanyl pills found
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
- 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths
- 6,045 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 266 deaths
- Arizona now has 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases, more than 4,000 new cases in 20 days.
- Camp Verde man arrested on child porn charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: