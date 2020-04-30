OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, May 01
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
Both stores closed temporarily for cleaning

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 7:54 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY - Two Verde Valley Walgreens pharmacies were closed for several hours Thursday for thorough cleaning after the company learned an employee at each store was being “evaluated” for the COVID-19 illness.

Walgreens released a statement Thursday after its locations at State Route 89A and South Main Street in Cottonwood and on West 89A in Sedona were closed for several hours for cleaning.

Both stores re-opened Thursday.

“Walgreens was recently notified that one team member at each store were being evaluated for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “In accordance with our established protocols, Centers for Disease Control guidance and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the stores this morning for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises.”

The Sedona store in Sedona reopened mid-afternoon Thursday, the store in Cottonwood opened in the early evening hours.

The statement addresses steps that company personnel might take to find out who else might have been exposed to either the employees under evaluation or anyone who could have the COVID-19 virus.

“Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store,” the statement reads.

Walgreens says it will honor prescriptions at other stores if one is closed. There is Walgreens store in Camp Verde.

“Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs,” the company said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Harkins Theatres will temporarily suspend operations until March 31, 2020
City of Cottonwood offices facilities, temporarily closed
Osco Opening<br>Cottonwood drug store relocates
COVID-19: Dept. Of Corrections not accepting inmates from county jails
Grand Canyon lodging, food services shuttered in face of coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News