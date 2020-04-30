Mayors react to Ducey's new executive order

VERDE VALLEY — Here are the reactions from Verde Valley mayors to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Wednesday, April 29 executive order calling for retail businesses to re-open in early May:

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski

“The missing element is widespread testing. As we here in the Verde Valley have said, we do value data. We'd like to combine more robust testing data with a plan to re-open, but we can't. It's a tough spot for local leaders to be in.

Even though there was not necessarily a lot of new information to discuss by mid-April, Elinski said, there could have been more dialogue between the governor and municipal leaders about measuring what should be re-opened, when, and how to do so. For the first two weeks, there was a call with the governor every day. Then, there were two per week, and for the last two weeks, there have been none.

Talking to owners who told him they could lose their businesses forever if they don't re-open soon have been among the toughest conversations he's had as mayor.

“As a businessperson myself, it absolutely breaks my heart to know there are places that are going to be permanently shuttered. But the governor imposed the restriction that no municipal orders can contradict the state's. I understand the frustration. This is something none of us have faced in our lifetimes. I am blown away with the grace with which Verde Valley businesses have handled this."

Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig

“We have, essentially, one bar and about four restaurants, which are important, but are not significant contributors to our overall sales tax revenue. I don’t think the Verde Canyon Railroad was included in the May 8 lifting of restrictions. Dollar General has remained open as an essential business.

“Everything is so dynamic, to make municipal decisions now, based on what might be going on two weeks from now, is just impossible.

“It’s frustrating that we don’t have more testing data, especially random testing. Anyone that tells you where this disease is going is just, well, wisfhful thinking. We don’t even really know where it’s been. The data and the coordination of the data on the disease has been vastly insufficient.”

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty

“Most of these questions are for the governor. I am not going to interpret his order. You need to talk to his office. Frankly, I am in the process of figuring it out and will probably be contacting his office myself, so I can’t be very responsive right now.”

More Reaction

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin

“For Cottonwood, this order does not change anything for city services. We will continue to encourage businesses to follow the governor’s executive order.”

Clarkdale Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka

“We (Verde Valley leaders) are all working cooperatively to address the issues created by the virus. Clarkdale will not be changing anything with the extension of the stay-home order.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chair Craig Brown

“These are difficult times, but it is important to remember that there are resources available to Yavapai County residents that will help us all get through this crisis together. The website ArizonaTogether.org has tools for mental health support for those facing changes and stress because of Covid-19. Several food banks, throughout Yavapai County, are still providing food boxes to those in need and have setup drive-through options in locations around Yavapai County. “

“We must stay positive and informed during these trying times and the best place to get accurate and up-to-date information remains the county website Yavapai.US/CHS and the state website AZDHS.gov.

“I agree with Gov. Ducey when he said, ‘Heading into this pandemic, Arizona was the brightest light in the nation for economic growth, development, and momentum. I am confident that if we are responsible and thoughtful, we will be the brightest light economically going forward.’”

“Together, looking out for those most in need, we will get through this.”