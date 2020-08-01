OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 01
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

July deadliest COVID-19 month yet in Arizona

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: August 1, 2020 11:04 a.m.

Despite the downward trend in new COVID-19 cases that began early in the month, July still recorded the highest monthly totals for new cases and deaths since documentation on the novel coronavirus began in January.

The Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state finished off the month of July with 2,992 new positive tests for COVID-19, and 53 deaths. That pushes the state’s cumulative totals to 177,002 positive tests and 3,747 deaths.

For the month ending July 31, Arizona added 92,930 new positive tests and 1,977 deaths. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. In July, Arizona averaged 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day this month.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 86% capacity, according to ADHS. The state’s positive-test ratio stands at 12.6%.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

New one-day high for COVID-19 deaths in Arizona; 1,000+ coronavirus fatalities so far in July
Arizona reports 3,748 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths in past 24 hours
State shows downward trend for COVID-19 cases; positive test ratio remains at 12.5%
172 Arizona COVID-19 deaths reported in past day
Arizona COVID-19 positive-test ratio climbs to highest level yet at 12.4%
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News