Obituary: George ‘Barrie’ Sheldon 1945 - 2020
Originally Published: August 1, 2020 8:14 a.m.
A Celebration of Life for Barrie Sheldon, of Camp Verde, Arizona, born August 7, 1945 and passed away on April 7, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.
Due to the current state of things, please check buelerfuneralhome.com, or their Facebook page for updates closer to the date.
Face masks are not required, but will be available for those who would like one.
Information provided by survivors.
