Sat, Aug. 01
Obituary: Rose J. Sas 1932-2020

Originally Published: August 1, 2020 8:12 a.m.

Rose J. Sas, formerly of Lake Montezuma, Arizona was born on August 2, 1932 in Donora, Pennsylvania and died on July 18, 2020 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Final arrangements are entrusted to United Tissue Network.

