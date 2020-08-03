Aug. 8 deadline for paycheck protection loans

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – In early March, Gary Krupa was focused on tax season and his side project, researching what it will take for the Village of Oak Creek to incorporate.

Both of those priorities changed for him once businesses started shutting down or restricting business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krupa has been working with clients that are owners of businesses affected by COVID-19. Some of those businesses are eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The deadline to apply for that program was extended to Saturday, Aug. 8.

The PPP is a loan program created and funded by Congress through the CARES Act, signed into law by President Trump on March 27 as part of the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses closed or restricted due to the pandemic can apply for loans to cover 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs.

“I know many people here in the Verde Valley have applied for these loans, but others have not, and still can,” Krupa said. “I hate to think businesses are going to close when they haven’t exhausted all their options to stay open.”

Krupa posted a notice near the top of the homepage of his website, garykrupacpa.com, reminding everyone of the Aug. 8 deadline and providing a link to frequently asked questions.

The Small Business Administration’s website is sba.gov, but Krupa said business owners often need guidance as they go.

“I added PPP preparation help to my CPA business services,” Krupa said. “There are many people who have been turned down, or got a discouraging answer to a question from the SBA, or simply got frustrated and gave up.”

Krupa said it isn’t essential for anyone to use a CPA for such help. His services are available at cost.

He recommends the Small Business Development Center at Yavapai College as a nonprofit resource, where staff can likely answer many questions about the PPP and other government loan or grant programs for businesses.

Jeri Denniston, director of the SBDC, said there is still $130-plus billion available, but applications have slowed to a trickle. She said the SBDC’s focus has shifted to opportunities such as the USDA Business & Industry guaranteed loan program.

The SBDC can be contacted through its Facebook page or through its website, yc.edu/sbdc.

Monday, July 27, U.S. Senate Republicans rolled out a new $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

Some government officials have pointed out that while the PPP initial funding was awarded to recipients quickly, some of it sat in financial institutions for some time, and that might slow the passage of the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

Krupa said he has seen some business make progress, depending on their amount of overhead expenses and other costs, while others were able to use government help this spring to hold steady.

“One business owner paid off the entire tax liability,” he said.