Big Park baseball field to become community garden

SEDONA — A sesquicentennial or so ago, outfielders on a baseball field were known as gardeners.

This is ironic, as the baseball field at the former Big Park Elementary School in Sedona will be given new life as a garden.

On July 7, the Sedona-Oak Creek School Board voted 4-to-0 to approve plans by the Rotary Club of Sedona Village to put in a community garden on the baseball diamond and surrounding baselines, as well as the dugouts and snack shack/storage shed.

According to Rotary Club President Elect Heather Hermen, Phase I has begun with the field being fenced off, sponsorship creation and garden plans.

The renderings, Hermen said, are not expected to be completed until the first week of August.

“It’s a big project and we hope it’ll be something to start mending some fences with the Village community and be a sustainable way to support the area for years to come,” Hermen said.

According to the Rotary’s proposal, a community garden at the former Big Park School would provide health, nature, life skills and financial benefits.

Plans are for the field to be planted in spring 2021 with the garden growing by summer 2021.

“From there, we anticipate year-round use of the garden with plantings based on the seasons,” Hermen said.

How does your garden grow?

You can count on seeing Sedona Village Rotary members getting their hands dirty in the garden, Hermen said. But anyone is welcome to help digging, cleaning, planting, painting, and otherwise working on the garden.

Work began on the garden earlier this summer. The Sedona Village Rotary plans to have fencing installed in August that will be along the existing chain link to enclose the baseline of the baseball field to the rest of the fence structure. This will convert the baseball diamond into one enclosed structure, with separate gate entries from the rest.

“We’ll then begin working on weeding the area and sectioning off spaces for future raised garden beds, tree and shrub plantings, as well as doing some painting to the existing structures,” Hermen said.

The Sedona Village Rotary will grow produce in the garden, but spaces will also be available for anyone in the community who would also like to participate.

“We hope to have a limited number of raised bed spaces available for those wanting to adopt a space and tend to their own produce,” Hermen said. “It will be a very affordable fee.”

Hermen explained that the Rotary will have guidelines and gardening standards for fellow gardeners. Gardeners will also be able to take part in an organic, chemical-free garden. The Rotary also has plans for composting, as well as a seed sharing program, and also hopes to rain harvest.

Food distribution

Not at first, but the Rotary has its collective eyes on a farmers’ market, Hermen said, with an opportunity for K-12 students to participate so they can learn economics, responsibility, and pride in seeing what they’ve planted grow and eventually be sold or benefit the community.

“We do hope to offer produce to give away and will most likely be working with the school district to ensure students are fed as well as the Sedona Community Food Bank and any other local establishments we can benefit partnering from to make sure we fill a need,” Hermen said. “It’s early now and we don’t have anything to show in terms of produce, but our vision is bright and we look forward to working with community organizations to benefit as many people as we can with fresh grown produce.”

Sedona Village Rotary also hopes to partner with local restaurants to create farm-to-table dinner fundraisers events.

“We even hope to have some dining under the stars events on the campus of the Big Park Community School, showcasing the garden, serving beer and wine, and creating unforgettable memories to continue our efforts to improve our community,” Hermen said.

How to fund a garden

Now that a site has been selected, the Rotary Club of Sedona Village will divide the ground for plot size and will create a sales packet for locals and businesses to sponsor or adopt a plot for growth beginning in spring 2021.

Of course the big question – more often than not – is money. How will the garden be built, vis-à-vis, funded?

Sedona Rotary is working on that component, Hermen said. “Right now, we’re putting the pieces together and know it will be a financial commitment that is ongoing to clean it, make it presentable, and continue to operate it.”

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village is committed long-term to the community garden project, Hermen said.

“We view this as our signature project to work on for years to come,” she said. “Together with the Sedona Oak-Creek Unified School District, agreeing to partner with us and provide the space, we believe we can create a space that is inviting for the entire community and offers an educational component for our local students as well.”

Herman explained that sponsorships will be a major fundraising driver for the project. These sponsors, as well as other donors and potential partners will be able to help with labor, soil, tools, seeds, plants, fencing, building materials and other supplies.

“It’s not something that will only happen once or twice a year, but ongoing each year, as a club we’ll work on fundraising efforts and events to keep the garden thriving,” Hermen said.

Sponsorship levels range from $50 to $5,000. So far, the Sedona Village Rotary has raised $6,000 in cash and $1,500 in kind.

Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating can contact Heather Hermen at 928-202-2374 or heather@frontburnermedia.com.