Big Park Community Council Zooms forward in August

We are pleased to announce that after a 5-month hiatus, the Big Park Community Coordinating Council will convene a Regular meeting in August – via Zoom.

On July 13th, we hosted a discussion forum for the council representatives as a test run. Nineteen participants including 15 of our 26 representatives were present. A report of the forum discussions was posted on our website and shared via email to the Council’s email subscription list.

A post-meeting survey to gauge how well the online experience worked reflected strong support for moving ahead with Zoom until we can safely resume Regular meetings in person. You can find the results of that survey on the website.

The Executive Board is developing a streamlined meeting format for the inaugural Zoom meeting, designed to support efficient presentations, discussion, consensus-building and decision-making.

If you are a subscriber to the council’s email list, watch for information on the August meeting, including Zoom training session, information on how to RSVP and join the meeting and the agenda. That information will also be posted on the website. (www.bigparkcouncil.org)

A significant agenda item at the August meeting will be the first in a series of monthly discussions on the proposed bylaws. The bylaws committee has developed some easy to understand background and explanatory documents which can be found at the bottom of the Meetings page of the website.

Camille Cox, President (camille@onrampcomm.com)