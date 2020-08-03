Coconino detention inmate dies at hospital

FLAGSTAFF - Friday July 31, shortly after 2 p.m., an inmate from the Coconino County Detention Facility died while at Flagstaff Medical Center, according to a news release.

However, the inmate's cause of death is not yet known.

Wednesday, July 29, a local law enforcement agency was initiating the booking process for an inmate into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Temporary Holding Facility in Page.

During the booking process, the arrestee refused to answer any medical related questions asked by detention officers.

Officers noticed a laceration on the arrestee’s finger that appeared red, swollen, and hot to the touch. They contacted the detention medical staff in Flagstaff, relayed the information, and the arrestee was refused acceptance into the holding facility.

The arresting agency transported the person to the Page Emergency Department, but the arrestee refused all medical treatment while at the hospital.

Ultimately, the person was transported back to the holding facility. Again, the arrestee refused to answer all medical questions and refused to allow vitals to be checked by our officers.

Detention staff contacted the Detention Medical staff in Flagstaff, explained the arrestee’s refusal for treatment at the hospital and the refusal to answer questions and have vitals taken. Because staff had documentation of these refusals, medical staff advised our officers to accept the arrestee.

The arrestee was processed and booked into the Page holding facility.

Friday morning, the inmate was on a transport from Page to be housed in the Flagstaff Facility pending further adjudication. During transport, the inmate began to have a medical related emergency.

Detention officers pulled over, contacted dispatch, requested emergency services and began lifesavings procedures. Emergency medical services responded, took over and transported the inmate to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

The inmate was taken into emergency surgery and came out of surgery at about 1 p.m., but by 2:11 p.m., officers guarding the inmate at FMC notified Sheriff’s Command staff that the inmate was deceased.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner. The name of the inmate and any further information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.