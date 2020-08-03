UPDATE: Catalytic converter starts Pig Fire; grows to 480 acres

SEDONA -- Fire officials have determined the Pig Fire, which has now grown to 480 acres, was started by a piece of catalytic converter discharged from a vehicle traveling along Interstate17.

The press release from the Coconino National Forest also stated that burnout operations into the night on Sunday helped secure the Interstate 17 corridor and other lines around the upper section of Forest Road 689.

The fire, about five miles northeast of the State Route 179 exit, does not pose any risk to structures, homes or communities.

Smoke traveling north is impacting the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, Munds Park, and Flagstaff with haziness. The Pig Fire, named due to its proximity near Pig Trough Tank, was reported about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

“Fire investigators determined the cause of the wildfire to be a piece of catalytic converter discharged from a vehicle traveling along the interstate,” stated the Coconino press release Monday morning,.

Faulty catalytic converters can break apart and discharge from the muffler.

“These tiny pieces of ‘honeycomb’ are extremely hot, and if they land on flammable material, such as dry brush and grass, often start a wildfire,” said the forest service.

One northbound lane has been closed to allow firefighters access, and some forest roads near the Bell Trail trailhead were closed by road-blocks Sunday.

The fire is burning is pinyon juniper, heavy grass, and brush and will move toward the northeast. However, thunderstorms could change the direction, as well as smoke impacts to communities.

Current resources on scene include a Hotshot crew, six engines, a fuels crew, one water tender, one dozer, and partner agency personnel from Arizona Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. In total, approximately 80 firefighters are assigned to the fire.

Fire crews will continue to hold and improve the lines established throughout the day and monitor the south side of the fire where there was little activity Sunday, said the forest service.

