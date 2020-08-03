Sedona school board will keep one, lose one Village resident in November election
Three candidates for three open seats means uncontested election
SEDONA — In the November 2020 election, the Village of Oak Creek will lose one representative on the Sedona-Oak Creek School Board, as Vice President Heather Hermen will not run to keep her seat.
Hermen said she could do more for her community as a volunteer.
“I can do more from the outside looking in without the bureaucracy, executive sessions, politics and stress of decision making,” Hermen said. “I’m very much looking forward to helping the district, giving my son a regular 8-12 grade experience, and serving the district and students where I know I can make a difference.”
Hermen is also part of the Rotary Club of Sedona Village, the group making plans to repurpose the baseball field at the former Big Park Community School as a community garden.
Board President Randy Hawley, another Village of Oak Creek resident, has decided to seek re-election. Hawley, as well as Sedona residents Maria Husted and Barbara Trautwein, will run uncontested as they are the three candidates for three openings on the Sedona-Oak Creek School Board.
“There is still much to accomplish, and it is critical that the board continues to work closely with the administrative team, staff, parents and community so that the district continues to improve,” Hawley said in the candidate statement he submitted to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office.
Board Member Karl Wiseman, a Sedona resident, has also decided to not seek re-election.
