Three arrests made; more than a gram of heroin allegedly in vehicle
COTTONWOOD – Friday, July 30, a Cottonwood Police Department traffic stop led to felony charges and three arrests.
Jason Stone, 40, of Cottonwood; Rickey Couch, 24, also of Cottonwood and Dennise Hill, 28, of Phoenix, were arrested on charges that include possession of narcotics (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited possessor and possession of a stolen weapon.
At about 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release, a Cottonwood officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver Oldsmobile Alero in a residential area of Cottonwood. During the stop, the driver, allegedly Stone, was identified based on information the officer had already obtained specific to at least one of the occupants being involved in drug sales.
The department’s K-9, Kratos, conducted a narcotics sniff. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more than one gram of heroin, $1,400 in cash, various drug paraphernalia and a handgun reported stolen from a location in the city of Buckeye.
All occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.
Stone is being held without bond. Couch and Hill and are being held on a $5,000 paper bonds.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: