TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 04
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Three arrests made; more than a gram of heroin allegedly in vehicle

Rickey Couch, 24, left, Dennise Hill, 28, of Phoenix, and Jason Stone, 40, of Cottonwood, were arrested Friday on charges that include possession of narcotics (heroin) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 3, 2020 7:07 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Friday, July 30, a Cottonwood Police Department traffic stop led to felony charges and three arrests.

Jason Stone, 40, of Cottonwood; Rickey Couch, 24, also of Cottonwood and Dennise Hill, 28, of Phoenix, were arrested on charges that include possession of narcotics (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited possessor and possession of a stolen weapon.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release, a Cottonwood officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver Oldsmobile Alero in a residential area of Cottonwood. During the stop, the driver, allegedly Stone, was identified based on information the officer had already obtained specific to at least one of the occupants being involved in drug sales.

The department’s K-9, Kratos, conducted a narcotics sniff. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more than one gram of heroin, $1,400 in cash, various drug paraphernalia and a handgun reported stolen from a location in the city of Buckeye.

All occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.

Stone is being held without bond. Couch and Hill and are being held on a $5,000 paper bonds.

