Verde Heritage 1899: JEROME Construction and Fire Department, August

"Bricklayers started this morning on the McFarland & Hooker and the C. M. Clark buildings."

"J. J. Hines will build the Annex saloon. Mr. Hines has finished the brick work on the Hotel Connor."

"W. C. Miller and wife are expected home about the 15th of this month. They will occupy the new cottage being erected near the church."

"Bids for the erection of a brick building on the John McBride lot in Jerome will be received at the office of John Burkes and at the office of Kilpatrick & Goddard, architects, in the city of Jerome, up to noon July 20, 1899. Plans and specifications can be seen at either place."

(Jerome Mining News; July 10, 1899; page 3.)

"There has been, in round numbers, 2,400,000 bricks put into buildings in Jerome since the September fire. These bricks have been and are being used to build the Masonic hall [T. F. Miller Building], hospital, Company's hotel, Munds, Bradley & Kutchler block, the Annex, McFarland & Hooker and Clark buildings, and the Schreiber and Kuhn buildings. With those put the Charley Hong and Sturmer adobe buildings, and the Hoover & Cordiner, Clinkscales, and Brisley concrete buildings, and it will give a very good idea of the substantial manner in which Jerome is being built up."

"The new residence of F. W. Howard, near the school house, is nearing completion."

"On Friday evening next, August 4th, there will be a 'house warming' at the E. L. Jordan ranch on the banks of the Verde. Every person who may attend will be welcome. Mr. Jordan requests that no liquor be brought on the grounds."

"Jerome seems to be a city of beer drinkers. One house, 'The Fashion,' sold 150 kegs of beer in 17 days."

FIRE DEPARTMENT OF JEROME: Chemical Company No. 1

"Thursday evening last at a called public meeting the Fire Department of Jerome was organized. The meeting was an enthusiastic one and an excellent organization was perfected. Assistant Postmaster Tom Campbell was elected Chief and Tom Page, Assistant Chief. Chemical Company No. 1 was organized and officered as follows: S. C. Wynkoop, foreman; O. O. Smith, assistant foreman; Dr. Hawkins, chemist; C. H. Gahan and W. D. Tinker, fire police; Will Blaine and Ross Dicus, nozzlemen. The additional members are: E. R. McDowell, Charles Hooker, R. A. Smith, J. M. Hamilton, and John Lyons."

"The new engine, which arrived last week, has a capacity of 55 gallons, and when empty can be recharged in less than a minute. The engine was tested last week and worked to perfection, extinguishing a fire in a large pile of rubbish in short order, which had been built for the purpose of the test."

"Thursday night the engine was again taken out and the boys gave it a stiff run down Main Street, but in attempting to make a short turn it took wings and flew into the air, but fortunately there was no damage done to the engine. One of the firemen was slightly injured. It was an experience which, luckily, occurred at practice, and not while they were running to a fire."

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) night a meeting will be held for the purpose of organizing a hose company, and on Thursday evening next the regular meeting of the Jerome Fire Department will be held, when the by-laws will be passed upon."

(Jerome Mining News; Monday, July 31, 1899; page 3.)