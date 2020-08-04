Dan Vega, Jerry McFarland featured at Bella Vita Ristorante

Keeping the COVID-19 blues at bay is no easy task considering so many live-music venues in Sedona have been shut down because of the pandemic.

Bella Vita Ristorante in Sedona keeps doing its part to keep the live music going and flowing every weekend on its outside stage and patio, where social distancing is maintained and the safety of the public is held paramount.

Local entertainer Dan Vega performs Friday, Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the patio stage.

This extremely talented troubadour is a one person-dynamo on that stage. Proficient on his guitar as he is in voice, he is a pleasure to listen to and watch playing.

He is master of his craft and is one of Sedona’s most popular and respected performers.

Saturday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Jerry McFarland brings his acoustic guitar magic and seasoned voice to the Bella Vita Ristorante patio stage.

McFarland is a consummate professional that has made his mark on the Sedona live-music scene.

He is gifted with a golden voice and virtuoso mastery over his guitar. He has a plethora of songs to choose from and always takes requests from the audience.

He is engaging, personable and ready to pleasder

He has recorded numerous CDs and has performed with many famous artists including the Righteous Brothers.

A true audience pleaser, McFarland can play just about any song request for music ranging from the 40s to right now.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

Social distancing will be maintained and masks and gloves will be worn by all servers. Temperatures will be taken on all guests.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.