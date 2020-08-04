MDF@Home presents Ron Howard’s ‘Rebuilding Paradise’

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues “MDF@Home” with “Rebuilding Paradise.”

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home.

Rebuilding Paradise

Their town was destroyed but their hope remains.

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California.

By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history.

“Rebuilding Paradise” — from Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard — is a moving story of resilience in the face of tragedy, as a community ravaged by disaster comes together to recover what was lost and begin the important task of rebuilding.

As residents faced the damage to their lives, to their homes and to more than 150,000 acres in and around their 141-year-old town, they did something amazing: They worked together to heal. The community members went on to forge a bond stronger than what they had before the catastrophe, even as their hope and spirit were challenged by continued adversity: relocations, financial crises, government hurdles, water poisoning, grief and PTSD.

From the moment the crisis began, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard led a filmmaking team to the city and would go on to spend a year with Paradise residents, documenting their efforts to recover what was lost.

The Camp Fire and its overwhelming aftermath became a de facto lesson in what we all must do: protect our environment, help our neighbors, plan for future dangers and remember to preserve the traditions that unite us — just as these resilient citizens did when they began the important task of rebuilding Paradise.

To view this film and other titles:

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit www./SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films.

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.