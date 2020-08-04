‘My Dog Stupid’ is a new feature film from MDF@Home

MDF@Home this weeks offers a virtual screening of the bittersweet and moving “My Dog Stupid.”

My Dog Stupid

Actor-director Yvan Attal and co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg play a couple in crisis in this French-language adaptation of John Fante’s novella.

Henri is a middle-aged writer with fading inspiration who has published nothing worthy of note in years. Feeling increasingly misunderstood by his wife and four grown up deadbeat kids, he dreams of running away to start over again.

Yet when he discovers an unattractive, bad-mannered dog in his garden, he decides to adopt him, and both start developing an unexpected friendship that inevitably upsets Henri’s family and neighbors.

A bittersweet and moving comedy about love standing the test of time, “My Dog Stupid” stars iconic real-life couple Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attal.

To view this film and other titles:

