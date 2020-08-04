Sedona Film Festival offers virtual screening of ‘The Cuban’

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues “MDF@Home” with “The Cuban.”

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home.

THE CUBAN

Academy Award-winner Louis Gosset Jr. stars in “The Cuban” — a musical journey of love, friendship and the power of the imagination.

When a naïve pre-med student gets her first job in a nursing home, an unexpected friendship with Luis, an elderly Cuban musician, reignites her love of music and changes her life forever.

To view this film and other titles:

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films.

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.