OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley mayoral races: Jenkins holds narrow lead in Camp Verde, Prud’homme-Bauer holds commanding lead in Clarkdale

Dee Jenkins (left) holds a slim 16-vote lead in the Camp Verde mayoral election, while Robyn Prud’Homme-Bauer holds a commanding advantage in the Clarkdale mayor's race. Courtesy photos

Dee Jenkins (left) holds a slim 16-vote lead in the Camp Verde mayoral election, while Robyn Prud’Homme-Bauer holds a commanding advantage in the Clarkdale mayor's race. Courtesy photos

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 8:48 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Contested races for mayoral seats in Camp Verde, Clarkdale in 2020 election
Dee Jenkins has narrow lead over Charlie German in Camp Verde mayoral race
James Gregory holds commanding lead in District 2 Supervisor race
Yavapai County Election Results
Unofficially, a change at the top in Clarkdale
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News