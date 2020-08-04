Yavapai College’s Film & Media Arts program unveils podcast/documentary classes for fall

Keeping pace with the evolving diversity of digital media and communication platforms, Yavapai College’s Film and Media Arts Program will be premiering two new, online classes for Fall Semester: Podcasting and Documentary Production and Distribution.

“If you are passionate about a subject, Podcasting is a great avenue to tell your story.” instructor Jeff Wood said.

Podcasting is one of the most innovative platforms for creative expression. Research shows that more than half of our country’s population has listened to a podcast.

The FMA 104 Podcasting class will guide students through the basics of storytelling, audio production and digital media.

“We walk you through the soft skills – developing an idea, and creating digital content.” Wood said. Students who complete the course will be able to research, script and create a podcast and integrate it with websites and social media resources.

The wide variety of streaming media platforms has ushered in the “Golden Age of the Documentary” as artists and audiences rediscover the power of the true story, well-told.

In FMA’s Documentary Production and Distribution class (FMA 116), filmmaker and documentary producer Lindsay Bane instructs students all the steps between inspiration and production, including research, storytelling, filming and post-production techniques.

A former student of Oscar winning director/producer Barbara Kopple, Bane also takes students through the ethics of responsible storytelling as well as fundraising and distribution plans.

Registration is now open for Yavapai College’s Fall 2020 Semester, with classes beginning Monday, August 17.

For more information on registration, Film and Media Arts, the Podcasting or the Documentary Production class, please call: (928) 756.3238, or visit Yavapai College online at: www.yc.edu.