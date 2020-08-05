Back to school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.



Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year. YCCHS will increase staff size to accommodate expected patient load increases through Aug. 7.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date.

To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances.

Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.