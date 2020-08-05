OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Back to school immunizations

Originally Published: August 5, 2020 1:32 p.m.

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year. YCCHS will increase staff size to accommodate expected patient load increases through Aug. 7.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date.

To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances.

Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

It is summer time and you know what that means, pool parties and shots
2014: Immunization a must before entering school
Yavapai County Health Services offers walk-in Wednesdays for back-to-school immunizations
Walk-in clinics offered for back-to-school immunizations, sports physicals
County Health Dept. offers Back to School Shots
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News