No better time to read a good book than during pandemic

There’s no better time to read than the present. In fact, many people have shared that they have been reading more than ever during the pandemic. When picking up his holds at the Village library, one patron commented, “I have never read so many books in my life!”

If you need a good read, look no further than these recommendations offered by library patrons.

Mike: For an informative book about the war on terror, I suggest reading “The Field of Fight” by Lt. General Michael T. Flynn and Michael Leeden.

Janice: If you like nonfiction, I highly recommend “On the Clock” by Emily Guendelsberger. This book’s subtitle illuminates the topic: “What Low-Wage Work Did to Me and How It Drives America Insane.”



Sara: I decided to revisit the classics: “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck.



Marv: I am hooked on the author Roald Dahl. I recently checked out “James and the Giant Peach” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Kevin: “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins will keep you turning pages. The protagonist and her son encounter harrowing experiences as they flee a drug cartel in Mexico. Will they make it to the U.S.?

Cheryl: “The Red Lotus” by Chris Bohjalian is a thriller set in present-day Vietnam. I also recommend “The Flight Attendant” and “The Sandcastle Girls” by this author.

Tom: My favorite author is James Lee Burke. I am anxiously awaiting the release of his new book “A Private Cathedral,” the latest in the Dave Robicheaux series.

Carol: A really fun book that I enjoyed is “Hotel Babylon” by Imogen Edwards-Jones. It’s all about the nitty-gritty of working in a five-star hotel in London.

Deb: I have two recommendations: “Still Life” by Louise Penny and “What to Eat” by Marion Nestle.

Paul: I am a fan of the Gray Man series written by Mark Greaney. The Gray Man character has a reputation of being the ultimate assassin. The most recent book in this series is “One Minute Out.”

Eddie: “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson was interesting to me. The novel is inspired by the actual blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the dedicated Kentucky Pack Horse library service of the 1930s.



Diane: I am reading the Kevin Kerney series by Michael McGarrity. In each book, Kerney investigates a mystery set in contemporary New Mexico. Start with “Tularosa,” the first book in the series.

Gary: The author James Patterson never disappoints. I am currently reading “Blindside” featuring Detective Michael Bennett.

These titles are available in various formats from the Yavapai Library Network.



