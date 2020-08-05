Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona

SEDONA – In a news release sent out on the afternoon of Wedensday, Aug. 5, the City of Sedona announced sewage spilled into Oak Creek about 24 hours earlier.

Sometime between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the release states, a sewage spill occurred along State Route 179 in the area of the sewer main replacement project that is in process. The release says the spill was contained and disinfected about 8:30 p.m. that same evening.

Untreated liquid sewage was reported to be flowing out of a manhole in front of the Hillside Sedona Shopping Center, the city said.

That sewage flowed into a storm drain that drains into Oak Creek about 750 feet downstream from the SR179 bridge that crosses Oak Creek, near the Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village.

As of Wednesday, the release states, it's estimated that about 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek at a rate of 150 gallons per minute. For comparison, Oak Creek’s rate of flow is 13,000 gallons per minute.

The immediately affected areas of the creek were cordoned off with yellow caution tape, the release said.

Kinney Construction Services, the contractor for the construction project, is responsible for this accidental spill, the release states.

The city and Kinney Construction Services have commenced water quality tests both upstream and downstream of the spill area.

Soil tests will be taken in the spill vicinity. The city expect to receive test results in about 24 hours that will be send that data to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The city said it will continue working closely with ADEQ to develop additional steps that could be needed to remediate the spill.

Kinney Construction Services is hand-delivering information on this spill to residents and business with direct creek access, who are located downstream from the spill.

Other public notices have been placed at trailheads and areas where people frequently access Oak Creek.

As a result of the incident, Kinney's sewer construction work has been temporarily suspended as the contractor develops a plan to ensure that a spill does not occur again and to safely continue moving forward with the installation project. It's still a state city priority to complete the sewer work along SR179 as soon as possible.

The city said it will continue to keep the community informed as new information becomes available.

For project information, including frequently asked on this incident, visit sr179sewermainreplacement.com.

To contact a project team member with questions about the incident, email news@sr179sewermainreplacement.com or call the project hotline at 928-852-4164.