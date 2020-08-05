OFFERS
Unexpected dining pleasures on Flathead Lake, Montana

At their bounteous table, Al and Charlene Chee of Flathead Lake, Montana.

At their bounteous table, Al and Charlene Chee of Flathead Lake, Montana.

By JEFF & SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 1:04 p.m.

photo

Hasselback tomatoes.

It feels like yesterday, and yet it was a year ago that Suzie was treated to a wonderful roundabout trip to Glacier National Park.

It was a girl’s trip, all but she were from Hawaii-her sister, Judy, her niece, Kimberly and her niece’s daughter, Ursula, shortly to become a Montana State freshman in Boseman, MT.

Several miles across the state from Bozeman, we stopped at Kim’s friends, Al and Charlene Chee, who had a home on Flathead Lake, MT. When the Chees discovered Suzie was a foodie, out came their prize recipes and masterful skills.

It was the peak of the season and farmers markets were nearby. Did we score! Al liked the kitchen to himself, so Suzie was careful not to crowd him as she watched and took notes.

He made all the courses, save the desserts, which were Charlene’s specialty.

He even prided himself in cleaning up afterwards but did allow us to wash some dishes. Charlene, meanwhile, pulled her trusted recipes from organized files.

Breakfasts of bottomless coffee cups and Al taking orders for bacon and eggs were eaten in a cozy corner, overlooking the western shore of the lake.

Lunch was a make-it-yourself -- there seem to be so many scrumptious “planned-overs."

Our oven-grilled steak dinner was accompanied by roasted asparagus, a colorful side salad and a large portion of lattice crust strawberry pie (fool-proof crust from America’s Test Kitchen) and pie filling (from Epicurious).

The following evening, having worked up good appetites on the lake, we were treated to sautéed shrimp, corn on the cob, Hasselback* Tomatoes ((America’s Test Kitchen), steamed rice, fresh peaches and cream.

Finadene Sauce, a very distinctive, salsa, was served on the side. Al said it was a family recipe, originated form Guam and commonly used on rice, meat, or egg rolls.

After Jeff heard about all this divine eating, he wished he had been invited.

The following recipe, not exacting in measurement, will keep in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.

FINADENE SAUCE (makes 2 Cups)

½ Cup Kikkoman Soy Sauce

Juice from 2-3 lemons (1/3-1/2 cup)

1 small tomato, diced (1/3-1/2 cup)

1 small onion, diced (1/3-1/2 cup)

1 green onion, chopped

2-3 chili peppers (red tabasco peppers preferred) chopped fine

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and refrigerate

Hasselbacking, invented in Sweden, is a technique of partially slicing vegetables and filling the slits with stuffing, then broiling them, topping them off with another round of cheese. Homegrown tomatoes make this dish the best. and we will be having this dish this summer.

Many thanks to Suzie’s niece, Kimberly Tom Nichols, for including her on the trip and to Al and Charlene Chee for their wonderful hospitality.

Upon leaving, Al lent Suzie his prize copy of a foodie mystery, The Last Chinese Chef by Nicole Mones, which she found both interesting and informative.

She returned it to their Hawaii location, saying, especial for Jeff’s sake, that their paths would cross again.

To Your Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery .

