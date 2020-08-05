Work hard at creating your own luck

About luck…

Surprise… I am not going to write about The Virus at all! I am going to write about luck… luck in the time of the virus and otherwise!

In tough times, we need to take our mind off the bad news and talk positive. I know my therapist would approve.

Some of us are just so lucky that it is almost unbelievable.

Like when somebody comments how lucky a retired person is because they don’t have to work. Sort of as they actually never worked to earn their retirement time? Totally lucky!

Or like me when I am thinking of the ideas for my articles and blogs at 9:53PM on a Sunday night.

Or when I get simply so lucky to run a 62-mile race and get that complement about my level of fitness. Pure luck.

Also, most of my travels are labeled as a direct outcome of some surprisingly lucky situations.

And when I sell or list a house as part of my real estate career – consider it a total luck.

Let me explain this.

In my opinion, luck needs lots of our help. And we can help our luck even during the tough times, like we have been experiencing lately. When we set our mind on our particular “luck”, it has a way better chance to “manifest” itself later on, Sedona-style. Plan on your luck and plot towards it daily, and you shall receive.

It always has driven me nuts when I hear comments how lucky I am to launch myself on yet another adventurous trip. I know that the comment, “You are so lucky!” is a nice, benign, good-hearted and friendly, but somehow, it pushes my buttons.

I work hard all year round, seven days a week, and have two jobs. So, I guess, I sort of deserve that break and earned my dough to spend it on it. Not to mention that those who comment probably would not even have liked to do what I am doing out there: hiking and camping alone, biking far, running the mountains or trying my hand at ice climbing in the mountains of New Zealand or South America.

Nor would they consider it fun to plan such a trip, aiming at surviving in a happy, one-piece state.

Little details of where and how to go, what is my plan A and plan B, what if the water source which is promised in the guide book is, actually, dry, and so on… along the lines of “expect the unexpected”.

And what about being lucky and looking fit or being able to hike or run far? It takes commitment, daily planning and execution of training and more or less correct nutrition, and often sacrificing other aspects of your daily life. Being or looking fit is not a result of any luck. It is a result of your hard work.

As we all know from our own experiences, it, actually, takes a lot of work to be lucky… Good luck working toward your respective lucks, I am here for you.

