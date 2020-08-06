OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 06
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Five people booked on drug charges in traffic stop
Traffic stop in Cottonwood reveals 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, police say

From the left are David S. Ornelas, Leslie Yaiva, Paul A. Martinez and Sherena M. Grebb, all of Flagstaff. These four people, along with a 23-year-old Flagstaff man who was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge, were booked Aug. 1 on drug charges after a traffic stop in Cottonwood. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

From the left are David S. Ornelas, Leslie Yaiva, Paul A. Martinez and Sherena M. Grebb, all of Flagstaff. These four people, along with a 23-year-old Flagstaff man who was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge, were booked Aug. 1 on drug charges after a traffic stop in Cottonwood. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 6, 2020 11:57 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Five people were booked last weekend on drug charges after a traffic stop by a Cottonwood Police Department officer, according to a news release.

In the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 1, a Cottonwood officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Impala, in the area of Airpark Road, for an expired registration tag. That officer quickly discovered, according to the release, that the driver didn’t have a license on him.

The name the driver initially provided, the report states, was discovered to be false. Officers were able to positively identify, aided by a gang-affiliated tattoo, the driver as 35-year old David S. Ornelas of Flagstaff.

The passengers were identified as Leslie Yaiva, 32; Paul A. Martinez, 35; Sherena M. Grebb, 34, and a 23-year-old man cited for a misdemeanor charge. All are Flagstaff residents.

While officers were speaking with the passengers, there was a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the report states. When questioned about this odor, two of the passengers handed officers a pipe with residue and a bag of marijuana.

A search, according to the report, revealed 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of marijuana, one gram of marijuana wax, one fentanyl pill and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

All the occupants of this vehicle were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of drugs.

Martinez initially lied to officers about his name to avoid detection of multiple warrants out of the Coconino County area, police said. His charges include taking the identity of another.

Martinez, Ornelas and Grebb are still in custody at the Yavapai County Detention Center. Yaiva is out of jail on felony release conditions.

The 23-year-old man was cited and released on misdemeanor charges.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Traffic stop leads to two arrests, seizure of 13 grams of meth
Traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl
Task Force: Two women, one man arrested; 38 fentanyl pills found
Traffic stop leads to suspected fentanyl dealer arrest
K9 alert prompts drug arrest during traffic stop in Cottonwood
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News