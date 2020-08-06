OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 06
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused of calling in bomb threats arrested in Colorado

Jake Ruether

Jake Ruether

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 6, 2020 9:39 a.m.

A Prescott-area man was arrested in Colorado, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, for calling in a bomb threat to a dispatch center and other facilities.

Jake Ruether, 29, is charged with making terrorist threats, false reporting, use of an electronic device to terrify, and threatening. The charges stem from threatening calls he made to the Prescott dispatch center on July 26, along with other government buildings, the release states.

Ruether was located and arrested in Colorado. He is currently in the Las Animas County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Yavapai County on another outstanding warrant, YCSO said in the release.

In the mid-afternoon hours of July 26, according to the release, an unidentified man called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center and stated, “there is a bomb in the building,” and quickly hung up.

Due to the broad, nondescript nature of the threat, operations at the Yavapai County jails in Prescott and Camp Verde, as well as the Chino Valley Police Department, were severely diminished or shut down for several hours.

The release says a specially trained group of Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies from the Terrorism Liaison Officer program were assigned to investigate the origin of the threat. TLOs have access to resources through a network of law enforcement agencies that aid in gaining intelligence on terrorism-related matters.

That team continued investigating the phone used to call in the threat. This, YCSO says, revealed the caller to be Ruether.

Further investigation revealed Ruether had made bomb threats against other jails, police departments and court houses in Kansas, where he also has ties, the release says. Ruether also made several threats to individuals and he threatened to shoot up schools, YCSO said.

YCSO deputies then worked with the United States Marshal’s Service to attempt to locate Ruether in order to take him into custody, locating him in Trinidad, Colorado.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, in a combined effort with the U.S. Marshals Service and local and state police in Colorado, authorities were able to verify Ruether was at a residence in Trinidad.

A team of officers found Ruether at the residence, despit his attempts to flee inside the home, the release says. The officers gave chase, and after a brief scuffle, Ruether was taken into custody.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Former Cottonwood resident arrested for child molestation, sexual assault
Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
Man arrested in Colorado on theft charges in Cottonwood
Arson suspect arrested in Rimrock
Son accused of killing father in Fossil Creek
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News