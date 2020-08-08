COVID-19 still claiming lives of 65-and-older Arizonans

While the total number of announced Arizona deaths from COVID-19 seems to be slowing, the disease is still showing it can be deadly — especially to the olderst Arizonans.

More than 4,000 Arizona lives have now been claimed by COVID-19, with 56 more deaths reported Saturday. Those deaths include 40 from the 65-and-older age group.

The Saturday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 4,137 deaths since documentation on the novel coronavirus began in January.

ADHS reported 1,054 new cases Saturday to push the state’s cumulative total to 165,107 cases.

So far in August, ADHS reports 9,055 positive tests and 390 deaths.

In August, so far, Arizona is averaging about 48.75 COVID-19 deaths announced each day, below the July average of 64 daily fatalities. The state averaged 27 deaths each day in June and only 20 in May.

Last month, Arizona added 92,930 new positive tests and 1,977 deaths. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June.

In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. In July, Arizona averaged 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day. So far in August, the state is averaging 1,319 cases daily.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a COVID-19 testing Blitz each Saturday in August from 8 a.m. to noon. Pre-register online at spectrumhealthcare-group.org.

Testing is free; however, insurance is accepted. The Spectrum testing locations are 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 2,970 of the state’s 4,137 deaths. There were 40 new deaths from that age group reported Saturday.

There have been 629 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age, including 11 more in Saturday’s report.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 125,545. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 17,728 cases.

-Yuma County, 11,512 cases.



-Pinal County, 8,356 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,368 cases.

-Apache County, 3,151 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,150 cases

-Coconino County, 3,076 cases.

-Santa Cruz County, 2,658 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.25 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio holding steady at 12.5%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (91,091), with 242 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 21,215 times with 2,970 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov for more state data.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported eight new cases and one death in the county Friday. YCCHS has not been producing reports on Saturdays.

Throughout the county, the overall number of positive tests now stands at 1,968, with 67 confirmed deaths.

The county reports 662 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 620 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-241 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-129 in Camp Verde.

-120 in Sedona.

-60 in Clarkdale.

-28 in Cornville

-42 in Rimrock

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 30,980 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.6% of those being negative. Those results include 246 new results added into Friday’s report.

Women outpace men by a 1,133-831 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

There have been 12 deaths of COVID-19 in Cottonwood and 10 in other parts of the Verde Valley, according to YCCHS. There have been 30 deaths in Prescott.

See www.yavapai.us/chs for more county data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 19,244 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 10% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Saturday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,447 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 83% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Saturday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported five COVID-positive patients admitted with four tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 55 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 18 positive tests with 13 results pending Saturday. FMC has admitted 191 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources for more data.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 5.05 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 164,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

An estimated 2.48 million Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 19.4 million cases worldwide, with 722,000 deaths and 11.8 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 8, 186,107 cases

Aug. 7, 185,053 cases

Aug. 6, 183,647 cases

Aug. 5, 182,203 cases

Aug. 4, 180,505 cases

Aug. 3, 179,497 cases

Aug. 2, 178,467 cases

Aug. 1, 177,002 cases

July 31, 174,010 cases

July 30, 170,798 cases

July 29 168,273 cases

July 28 165,934 cases

July 27 163,827 cases

July 26 162,014 cases

July 25 160,041 cases

July 24, 156,301 cases

July 23 152,944 cases

July 22 150,609 cases

July 21 148,683 cases

July 20 145,183 cases

July 19 143,624 cases

July 18 141,265 cases

July 17 138,523 cases

July 16 134,613 cases

July 15 131,354 cases

July 14 128,097 cases

July 13 123,824 cases

July 12 122,467 cases

July 11 119,892 cases

July 10 116,892 cases

July 9 112,671 cases

July 8 108,614 cases

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case