Obituary: Charles DeWitt Strong Jr., died 2020

Charles DeWitt Strong Jr. (Dee) 87, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away at home on July 9th, 2020. Dee is now at peace with his Lord and Savior.



Dee is survived by his loving wife of 26 years. Dee’s passion was his love of music.

He enjoyed playing keyboard and singing at Canyon Trails Cowboy Church in Sedona for over 25 years with his wife on bass.

The world will miss his smile and kind heart. Dee is also survived by his five children.

Dee was blessed, and now his wife continues to be blessed, with his many wonderful, talented and loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to Coronavirus, Memorial Service to be determined at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.