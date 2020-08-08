OFFERS
Obituary: Herbert Herb Plocher, 1934-2020

Herbert Herb Plocher

Herbert Herb Plocher

Originally Published: August 8, 2020 10:20 a.m.

Herbert Plocher, 1934-2020 Herbert (Herb) Plocher, 85, former resident of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at Circle of Life, Alzheimer’s Home, in Cottonwood, Arizona on July 27, 2020, with his daughter Claudia by his side.

Herb is predeceased by the love of his life, Ursula (Uschi). He is survived by daughters, Sabine Kuhn and Claudia Hajdu; sons-in-law, Dana and Tom and grandchildren, Kristen Stevens (Sean), Lauren Storch (Andrew) and Alex Kuhn (Kaitlyn).

The family will hold a private remembrance service and, at a later date, scatter his ashes at the same Pacific overlook as they did for Uschi.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Herb’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Aviant Hospice, 1756 E. Villa Drive, Suite C-17, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.

