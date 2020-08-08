OFFERS
Obituary: Juddie Jean Batcheller, 1941-2020

Juddie Jean Batcheller

Juddie Jean Batcheller

Originally Published: August 8, 2020 10:11 a.m.

Juddie Jean Batcheller, a long-time resident of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, July 19th, 2020.

Juddie spent her entire 27-year career in Ganado, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation as a home economics teacher, curriculum director and general educator where she guided and influenced thousands of students over her lifetime.

She was born in 1941 in Taft, California and raised in Fort Worth, Texas.

She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Home Economics at Texas Tech in Lubbock.

While at the university, she met Ernie Batcheller and was married on June 29th, 1963.

Juddie had a passion for sewing and quilting and spent most of her retirement time making quilts, clothes, and blankets for family and friends.

She knew how to enjoy the simple things in life and took pleasure in traveling to the National Parks and other outdoor locations, eating oysters, pecan pie, and sipping on a cold margarita.

Juddie was a kind and compassionate spirit and will be missed by the many she touched and influenced.

She is survived by her husband Ernie; her son, Paul and his wife, Karen and her two grandchildren, Camryn and Brayden.

Juddie was laid to rest in Middle Verde Cemetery alongside her mother, DeAlva Hopkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

