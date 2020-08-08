Obituary: Vera Ballesteros Reyes, 1938-2020
Vera Ballesteros Reyes entered into eternal peace on July 27, 2020.
Vera was born in Prescott, Arizona on April 10, 1938, then later moved to Clarkdale, Arizona and lived in Los Patios. Graduating from Mingus Union High School, she continued her education to become a nurse’s aide.
Vera enjoyed her career as a nurse’s aide for over ten years. She was affectionally called “Big Grandma” and was a strong, independent and honest woman who lived life on her terms.
Most importantly, she was the heart and soul of the family, a loving mother and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren adored her. She sacrificed, cared and showed her love for her family consistently.
Everyone knew that “Big Grandma” would always be present to them no matter the day or the time. Vera was preceded in death by her mother, husband, daughter, three brothers, and two sisters.
Her brother, five daughters, her son, 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandkids and six great-great-grandchildren survive her.
Our family will always carry Vera (Big Grandma) in a special place in our hearts.
Information provided by survivors.
