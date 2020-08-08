Obituary: William B. Mewhinney, 1927-2020
William B. Mewhinney, 93, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away July 21, 2020.
He was born April 10, 1927 in East Glenn, Indiana to William and Margaret (Simpson) Mewhinney.
He was an Army veteran of World War II serving with Battery D 903rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery, Automatic Weapon Battalion.
Mr. Mewhinney received a doctorate in Metaphysical Science and was a member of the International Teachers Counselors Association.
He owned and operated many businesses.
His family will remember him as a great father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was a member of the Catholic faith and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus.
He enjoyed reading, painting, learning about medicine and anything else life had to offer.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Pauline Mewhinney; sons, John Mewhinney and Earl Mewhinney; grandsons Gabriel Mewhinney, Calvin Mewhinney and Jeremy Turley.
He leaves three sons, William Mewhinney (wife, Debra) of Tucson; Michael Mewhinney (wife, Lisa) of Phoenix and Richard Mewhinney (wife, Mary Kay) of Cornville; a daughter, Starletta Turley (husband, Larry) of Holbrook; a brother Nathan Mewhinney (wife, Heather) of Florida; eighteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
A Rosary prayer service will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 6 p.m. in the Westcott Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
