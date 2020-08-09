Bumble Bee Fire affecting smoky appearance of Verde Valley sky

Firefighters made progress this weekend on the Bumble Bee Fire west of I-17 in the Bradshaw Mountain foothills, according to a report Sunday from Prescott National Forest.

Firefighters continued to work with the support of airtankers and helicopters to contain the fire. They worked ahead of the fire to locate, build or improve breaks in vegetation, at points conducting burn-out operations to remove vegetation adjacent to features such as roads that will be used to slow and contain the fire.

The community of Bumble Bee remains accessible to residents only as firefighters improve and patrol the eastern flank of the fire closest to that community.

Access to Cleator and Crown King is possible via the Bloody Basin Road/Forest Road 259 and north from Mayer and Spring Valley.



Due to their proximity, resources from the Bumble Bee Fire were able to respond and assisted with a new road side fire, the Canyon Fire, on the east side of I-17 that started early Saturday morning and restricted and slowed traffic on the interstate.

The Canyon Fire has burned 53 acres and is currently 45 percent contained. Firefighters from the Bumble Bee fire will continue to work towards containment on this fire as well.



Crews will continue to hold and secure fire lines today and air resources will support crews on the ground as needed. Fire managers continue to work closely with Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office to coordinate any emergency alerts or road closures as needed.



Evacuations: No evacuations currently.

Closures: Bumble Bee Road/County Road 59 remains closed between Maggie Mine Road at its south and Crown King Road at its north. Maggie Mine Road remains open for travel to Black Canyon City and Crown King Road is open.

Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” The use of private drones around or near a wildfire is prohibited by FAA regulations and Arizona Statute.



Fire Danger is high. Use caution when recreating or working outdoors.

Check for fire restrictions or information on fire activity around Arizona at: wildlandfire.az.gov.





