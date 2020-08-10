OFFERS
Bumble Bee Fire is 84% contained

Firefighters have worked in triple degree heat getting the Bumble Bee Fire to a high level of containment, reducing the threat to area communities by Saturday, according to a report from Prescott National Forest. Courtesy of Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical

Staff report
Originally Published: August 10, 2020 7:48 p.m.

Firefighters have worked in triple degree heat getting the Bumble Bee Fire to a high level of containment, reducing the threat to area communities by Saturday, according to a report from Prescott National Forest.

Resources from the fire have also responded to new fires in the area supporting the initial attack, including the Canyon Fire that started Saturday on the east side of Interstate-17, and the Hackberry Fire which threatened the Spring Ridge Academy in the community of Spring Valley/Mayer north of the fire area on Sunday.

Firefighters will patrol and monitor the fire perimeter, looking for any heat that may threaten the containment line. Fire resources will be available to respond to new fires in the area.

There are no evacuation orders in place.

Closures: Bumble Bee Road/County Road 59 remains closed between Maggie Mine Road at its south and Crown King Road at its north. Maggie Mine Road remains open for travel to Black Canyon City and the Crown King Road is open. Closures to be lifted by 8 p.m. today.

Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” The use of private drones around or near a wildfire is prohibited by FAA regulation and Arizona Statute.

Fire Danger is high. Use caution when recreating or working outdoors. Check for fire restrictions or information on fire activity around Arizona at wildlandfire.az.gov

Bumble Bee Fire Information on Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6930/

Sign up for Yavapai County's Code Red Emergency Alert System:

ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System

Learn more about Arizona's Ready-Set-Go program:

ein.az.gov/ready-set-go

