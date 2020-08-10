Cottonwood police: More than 50 grams of meth seized in traffic stop
COTTONWOOD – A Friday evening traffic stop led to a felony drug arrest, according to a news release.
About 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, a traffic stop was conducted on 42-year-old Cottonwood resident James Edward Stewart at East Cherry Street and South Main Street. A Cottonwood police officer had knowledge that Stewart was driving on a revoked driver’s license, the release states.
A K9 narcotics sniff was performed by K9 Kratos on the black 2005 BMW, leading officers to more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, or almost two ounces.
The drugs were in multiple places: a Gillette shaving cream hide-a-can was in the trunk and almost two grams were found inside the vehicle.
Drug paraphernalia, such as syringes and a meth pipe, were also found.
Stewart was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for several felonies related to possession of meth for sale. He also had pending meth sales charges from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking and booked on those charges as well.
Stewart remains in custody on two $10,000 bonds.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- New Music includes first album in eight years for duo
- Brush fire shuts down southbound I-17 near Sedona exit
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek bus driver dies of COVID-19
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Marshal’s Office, Verde SWAT remove man from home Friday
- Arizona COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb: 12.6%
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Camp Verde man arrested, charged with aggravated assault
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: