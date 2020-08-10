OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Aug. 10
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood police: More than 50 grams of meth seized in traffic stop

James Edward Stewart, 42, of Cottonwood, was arrested on felony drug charges after being found Friday evening in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. VVN Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

James Edward Stewart, 42, of Cottonwood, was arrested on felony drug charges after being found Friday evening in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. VVN Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 10, 2020 1:50 p.m.

photo

Some of the meth was stored in this Gillette “hide-a-can” shaving cream container. VVN Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

COTTONWOOD – A Friday evening traffic stop led to a felony drug arrest, according to a news release.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, a traffic stop was conducted on 42-year-old Cottonwood resident James Edward Stewart at East Cherry Street and South Main Street. A Cottonwood police officer had knowledge that Stewart was driving on a revoked driver’s license, the release states.

A K9 narcotics sniff was performed by K9 Kratos on the black 2005 BMW, leading officers to more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, or almost two ounces.

The drugs were in multiple places: a Gillette shaving cream hide-a-can was in the trunk and almost two grams were found inside the vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia, such as syringes and a meth pipe, were also found.

Stewart was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for several felonies related to possession of meth for sale. He also had pending meth sales charges from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking and booked on those charges as well.

Stewart remains in custody on two $10,000 bonds.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Traffic stop leads to two arrests, seizure of 13 grams of meth
PANT operation leads to drug bust, arrest
Camp Verde drug bust turns up 5-pounds of meth
Wal-Mart shoplifting arrest leads to heroin, meth bust
Seven jailed after PANT investigations; Fentanyl laced drugs seized
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News